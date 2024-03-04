KSAT Insider: Enter for a chance to win tickets to see comedian Jim Gaffigan!

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – If you’re looking for a good laugh, Jim Gaffigan is headed to San Antonio later this month as a part of the “Barely Alive” Tour. KSAT Insiders could win tickets to the show!

Five (5) KSAT Insiders will receive a four-pack of tickets to see the comedian when he comes to the Frost Bank Center on March 21.

The sweepstakes runs from March 4 at 10:00 a.m. until March 17, at 11:59 p.m. The winner will be chosen on March 18. You can read the official rules here.

