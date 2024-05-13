KSAT Insider: Enter for a chance to win tickets to see George Lopez!

Not seeing the sweepstakes entry form in the middle of the article? Refresh the page or email insiders@ksat.com for help.

Grammy-nominated comedian, actor and television host George Lopez is headed to the Frost Bank Center on Aug. 10 and KSAT Insiders could win tickets to the show!

The “Alllriiiighhttt, San Antonio!” show marks the 15th anniversary of his HBO stand-up special, “Tall, Dark & Chicano,” which was filmed live at the Frost Bank Center in 2009.

Five (5) KSAT Insiders will receive two (2) tickets to the show!

To enter, fill out the entry form below.

The sweepstakes runs from 12:00 p.m. on May 13, 2024, until May 26, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. The winner will be randomly chosen on May, 28, 2024. Read the official rules here.

