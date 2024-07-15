82º
KSAT Insider: You could win tickets to the Legends of Hip Hop Concert!

Ice Cube, Bone-Thugs-N-Harmony, E-40 and more are headed to the Frost Bank Center

Emily Martin, KSAT Insider Membership Producer

Hip Hop icons are headed to the Frost Bank Center on Aug. 3 for the “Legends of Hip Hop” concert, and KSAT Insiders could win tickets!

Ice Cube, Bone-Thugs-N-Harmony, E-40, Xzibit, Amanda Perez, and N2 Deep are all set to perform, and Five (5) KSAT Insiders will win two (2) tickets to the show!

To enter, fill out the entry form below.

The sweepstakes runs from Monday, July 15, until Sunday, July 28, at 11:59 p.m. You can read the official rules here.

Not seeing the sweepstakes entry form in the middle of the article? Refresh the page or email insiders@ksat.com for help.

Emily Martin is the KSAT Insider Membership Producer. She earned a journalism degree from Texas State University, where she was news director at KTSW, the campus radio station. She has also interned at KXAN and KUT in Austin.

