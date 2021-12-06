GIFT GUIDE: 6 great holiday gifts hand picked for the active person on your list

If your holiday shopping list includes someone that loves to play sports, work out, or hit the trails in the great outdoors, we've tracked down some great gifts.

If your holiday shopping list includes someone that loves to play sports, work out, or hit the trails in the great outdoors, we’ve tracked down some great gifts that they’re sure to love and put to good use.

Sport Force Hydration Backpack (Stackcommerce)

The Sport Force Hydration Backpack

Perfect for the hiker in your life, this hydration backpack lets you tote around 2 liters of water inside a single, durable pack that weighs less than a pound. Easily sip through the built-in nozzle and use the storage pockets to take along your other outdoor essentials wherever your travels take you.

Hiker Medic MedPack (Stackcommerce)

The Hiker Medic MedPack (2-Pack)

Keep your outdoorsy friends safe with The Hiker Medic MedPack. This all-in-one first-aid solution has everything you need to handle the most common hiking injuries, no matter how small or large. It’s everything you need and nothing you don’t. The Hiker Medic MedPack was created to make first aid as straightforward to use as possible.

ACE Rangefinder (Stackcommerce)

The ACE Rangefinder by Pinned Golf

Everyone knows a golfer and this rangefinder is the perfect gift for them. The Ace golf rangefinder is an unbeatable combination of quality and price. Engineered with advanced technology, tour-level accuracy, and a USB charging port, the Ace is a one-of-a-kind golf rangefinder. The Ace can go for 50+ rounds when charged once for 45 minutes.

Noise-cancelling Earbuds (Stackcommerce)

The xFyro Active Noise Cancelling AI-Powered Wireless Earbuds

The xFyro Active Noise Cancelling Pro Earbuds are a great gift for the workout buff friend. These earbuds utilize AI-powered active noise canceling not just to block out ambient noise but to optimize your listening experience. With its graphene-powered drivers, 100-hour battery life, and custom engineered ergonomic fit, the ANC Pro is the upgrade your friend’s ears have been waiting for.

Golf Bag, Stand, Organizer (Stackcommerce)

The 9′' Golf Stand Bag Club 8 Way Divider Carry Organizer Pockets Storage

This brand-new golf stand bag is perfect for walking golfers. The bag is extremely lightweight and easy to carry while you’re walking. It comes equipped with a durable stand that has angled feet and a stand lock strap. The 7 pockets offer plenty of storage pockets and convenient features making organization easy while the double strap provides extra comfort.

El Tigre II Bicycle (Stackcommerce)

The El Tigre II Bicycle

This bike is a great gift for your family member or friend that likes to commute to the office. This fast, stylish, and lightweight bicycle is tailored for speed and efficiency. This model is Solé's quickest and most responsive in terms of handling the ride. With a messenger-style riser handlebar and a narrow grip stance, you’ll ride naturally with an aggressive body position.

