Say goodbye to sweaty slumber with this luxe, cooling sheet set, now $33.99

From barbeques to warm evening walks, there’s a lot to look forward to with summer just around the corner. However, the warmer weather also means trying to stay cool and sweat-free as you attempt to get some much-needed beauty sleep at night.

An easy solution to ensuring you get restful, cooling sleep? Switching out your old sheets for new, summer-friendly ones. The Kathy Ireland 6-Piece CoolMax Sheet Set is designed for breathability and sleepers with sensitive skin, and now, a queen-sized set in light grey is only $33.99 (reg. $119).

Comfortable sheets that are cool, hypoallergenic, and wrinkle-resistant

The Kathy Ireland sheet set is developed from a silky, ultra-fine microfiber, and comes with a fitted sheet, flat sheet, and four pillowcases suitable for any queen-sized bed.

Designed to make your entire bed feel like the pleasantly cool side of the pillow, this sheet set is constructed with CoolMax fabric, an innovation perfect for those who deal with night sweats!

Its CoolMax design helps it pull moisture away from your skin as you doze off, allowing sweat to evaporate quickly so you stay as dry as possible during hot summer nights.

Not only does it keep you cool, thanks to its breathable and wrinkle-free material, but this sheet set is constructed of ultra-fine microfiber, offering a luxe feel and comfort. Per the manufacturer, this sheet set can hold its own against 1,000-thread-count Egyptian cotton sheets!

Sensitive sleepers can also rest more deeply, as the Kathy Ireland sheets and pillowcases are hypoallergenic and eco-friendly. Plus, their elegant grey color can make any bedroom inviting and cozy. Their hue and soft feel are also designed to last, staying vibrant no matter how often you wash this sheet set.

Affordable sheets designed for the hottest nights

Say goodbye to sweaty nights and hello to more restful, comfortable, and cooler sleep.

Get the Kathy Ireland 6-Piece CoolMax Sheet Set for just $33.99. No coupon required!

