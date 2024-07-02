Get some shut-eye with this Soli Audio Pillow and accessories for $120

Getting a good night’s sleep is essential for your health and well-being. However, unwanted noises like a snoring partner, construction, or loud neighbors can make restful sleep seem impossible. Enter the Soli Audio Pillow, the perfect solution to help you drift off without the discomfort of falling asleep with headphones in your ears. For a limited time, you can enjoy this innovative sleep aid for just $119.99.

Falling asleep with headphones can be uncomfortable and even painful, disrupting your sleep rather than enhancing it. The Soli Audio Pillow integrates high-quality speakers directly into the pillow, allowing you to listen to your favorite music, audiobooks, or white noise without anything in or on your ears.

Soli has a plush memory foam design that works in two ways: it blocks disruptive sounds (like a snoring partner) by gently sealing your ears and allows you to comfortably listen to your favorite music while drifting off to sleep. Getting rid of hard in-ear or over-ear headphones in bed is particularly ideal for side sleepers.

https://www.youtube.com/embed/_SF7gSY60as

The pillow features a unique shape that’s sculpted around the logistics of the head and neck to provide excellent support. It’s made to be comfortable, no matter how you like to sleep or relax.

This offer includes a Bluetooth receiver designed specially for the Soli pillow. It has a long-lasting battery and charges up fast, so you can enjoy the Soli experience when you need it without delay. It also includes a machine-washable cover and a Soli loop. The loop can be used to get a tighter, closer fit all night long.

Investing in the Soli Audio Pillow is a step towards long-term sleep health. With its durable design and comprehensive accessories, this audio pillow is built to provide you with years of improved sleep quality.

Don’t miss the chance to get the Soli Audio Pillow with accessories for just $119.99 (reg. $139).

