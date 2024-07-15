Try this limited-time deal if you want Windows 11 Pro and Microsoft Office for life for under $50

Don't wait for Amazon Prime Day to upgrade your computer. ClickOnDeals Deal Days is our version of Prime Day, and it's your chance to get Windows 11 Pro and Microsoft Office 2019 for life for only $45.97.

How will this change how I use my computer?

Windows 11 Pro makes quite a lot of changes, even over Windows 11 Home. In practice, the things to look out for are improved security features like Wake and Lock and support for biometric login. You’ll also get BitLocker device encryption.

You’ll also notice some functionality improvements like Smart App Control, Azure AD, Hyper-V, and Windows Studio Effects. Gamers can also look out for DirectX 12 Ultimate, which supports some of the latest graphical enhancements like ray tracing and mesh shading.

Microsoft Office 2019 might not change how you use your computer, but that’s the point. With productivity software, the change isn’t in what you can do. That remains pretty consistent if you’ve been using Microsoft 365, which has many of the same apps. This version of Microsoft Office comes with the 2019 versions of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, Publisher, and Access. The big change is that you don’t have to pay for these apps every month.

Once you download Office 2019 on your Windows computer, these apps are yours. The caveat is you can only install them on one device. As these are slightly older versions of Microsoft 365 apps, you might also notice some slight changes, both visual and functional. However, the base functionality of all these awesome apps is still the same.

