You won’t need to worry about losing your keys with this tracking card

We hope you enjoy KSAT Deals, brought to you in connection with StackSocial . KSAT receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Whether you’re running late to the office after snoozing your alarm or to Friday night dinner with the family, you’ve probably dealt with yet another frustrating obstacle: misplacing your keys. Our keys seem to disappear from clear view when we’re rushing to get out the door, leaving us frantically rummaging through your bags, couch cushions, and drawers.

But, what if we told you there’s a way to always stay on top of your keys and other belongings? The KeySmart SmartCard can eliminate the struggle of searching your home for your keys. It’s essentially an AirTag dupe, and it’s now on sale for only $39.99 with free shipping!

Find Your Keys and Belongings Easily

This tracking accessory functions a lot like Apple’s AirTags, except you can slide it neatly into your wallet or lanyard slot and you can recharge it wirelessly. There’s no need to regularly replace any batteries like AirTags usually require — the SmartCard can be recharged on a Qi-wireless charging pad every five months or so.

Since it’s designed for seamless integration with Apple’s Find My app, you can easily track exactly where your keys, wallet, backpack, luggage, and other items are. Even better, you can avoid losing your belongings in the first place since the SmartCard will notify you (via your iPhone, CarPlay, or AirPods) if you leave something behind. Forgot your office swipe or wallet? You’ll know even before you start the car!

If you happen to actually lose your items, you can view them in Lost Mode via the Find My app. Here, you can see their last known location on a map and display a message and contact information so whoever finds your things can contact you to return them.

Stop rummaging around to find your keys or wallet. Track all your belongings with the KeySmart SmartCard, now just $39.99 with free shipping!

StackSocial prices subject to change.