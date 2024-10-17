How to get Microsoft Word, Excel, and more with no subscription

When it comes to getting work done efficiently, having the right tools can really change the game. Whether you’re whipping up a presentation, diving into data analysis, or drafting a polished report, Microsoft apps are the way to go. Only problem is that Microsoft 365 can get expensive over time.

The alternative is to find a lifetime license to an older software suite. Microsoft Office 2021 Professional is a cheaper alternative to Microsoft 365, but it still comes with many of the same apps. This comprehensive suite includes all the essential applications you need for work or school: Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams (free version), OneNote, Publisher, and Access. This license gives you each of these apps for life for $54.97.

One of the best things about Microsoft Office 2021 is its user-friendly interface. You won’t have to spend ages figuring out how to navigate it; the ribbon-based design makes everything easy to find. Whether you’re adjusting fonts and layouts in Word or creating complex formulas in Excel, the tools are intuitive and designed to boost your productivity. Plus, with features that streamline collaboration, you can easily share documents and work alongside your teammates, no matter where they are.

This lifetime license lets you install the full Office suite on one Windows computer. Each license can only be used one time, but there are no recurring fees or subscription costs of any kind. Once you order, your license key comes immediately.

