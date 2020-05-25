Katy Perry Spends Memorial Day Weekend on the Beach With Orlando Bloom: See How Stars Spent the Holiday!
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom spent some time on the beach this Memorial Day weekend, enjoying the surf and the sun.
The pregnant singer and American Idol judge was spotted hanging out on Sunday with her fiancé on Butterfly Beach in Montecito, California.
The couple, who are expecting their first child together, were seen lounging around with a number of friends -- all seated a good distance from other beachgoers.
Bloom was spotted spending some time riding a motor-powered surfboard while Perry, displaying her baby bump in a floral print maternity swimsuit, relaxed on the sand under a big hat and dark shades.
Meanwhile, Bloom's ex-wife, Miranda Kerr -- with whom the actor shares a 9-year-old son, Flynn -- spent the holiday reading to her children with husband Evan Spiegel, 2-year-old Hart and 7-month-old Myles.
Demi Lovato also spent Memorial Day weekend with her handsome beau, Max Ehrich, and posted a sweet snapshot of herself and her man hanging out in their swimwear as he gives her a kiss.
"I now spend my days in a bathing suit with no makeup with someone who accepts and loves me for who I am, flaws and all," Lovato wrote on the pic, which she shared to her Instagram story. "I love you @maxehrich."
They were among a slew of celebrities who made sure to enjoy this socially distanced Memorial Day weekend the best they could, getting some sun and paying tribute to the men and women of the armed forces who lost their lives defending the country.
Here's a look at how other stars celebrated and honored the holiday this year during the coronavirus crisis.
happy Memorial Day from our monsters to yours. pic.twitter.com/IVPKb5Nsp6— chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 26, 2020
View this post on Instagram
Happy Memorial Day! Whether you’re working out, laying out or just drinking and having fun today, remember we have this freedom thanks to the many brave service men and women who have given their lives for us. Take a moment to say thanks 🇺🇸 #memorialday #usa #freedom 📸: @hanna_bixel
View this post on Instagram
GM Dawlings! #LookOfTheWeek in honor of Memorial Day is #Jessie a hawt layered must do! Info avail on #Jessie at VivicaFoxHair.com & follow us @vivicafoxhair Pix & Makeup @dandremichael Hair @reign.mari.hair Stylist @jlynnstyle18 #Lifeisgood #GodIsGood #Blessed #Respect #GurlPower #VivicaFoxHair #TeamVivica #TeamFox #MyGrindDontStop #LegitimateCareer #BossMoves #LoveWins #ClassicBadChick 🥰🙆🏾♀️🖤💖🇺🇲
Wishing everyone a happy #MemorialDay. 🇺🇸🇺🇸👸🏼🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Zg5587D8dN— Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) May 25, 2020
View this post on Instagram
When a Soldier, Airman, Marine, or Sailor says Hooah, Oorah, or Hooyah, they know it could be their last. When a Soldier puts on their armor, they know that the next time is not promised. When a Soldier braves a command, they protect those they do not even know. When a Soldier lays to rest, they are still working. When a Soldier prays for peace, they know their purpose will provide it. When a Soldier charges ahead, they sacrifice for a cause greater than themselves. When a Soldier leaves their family, they know it could be forever. When a Soldier loses a brother, they fight for his honor. When a Soldier makes a commitment, they bravely see it through. Today we celebrate our fallen Soldiers because they are the heroes that truly NEVER die. May God bless those who love them and our country they selflessly protected with honor, loyalty, strength, and perseverance. I am thankful for the courage you have for others and feel an overwhelming sense of gratitude for providing me the freedom to cherish this simple, blessed moment today baking with my family.
Meanwhile, Perry recently joined ET's Rachel Smith via video chat, and the mom-to-be opened up about the "necessary balance" she's found during these challenging times amid quarantine and the outbreak.
"It's actually good for me to prep this kind of mindset, because even after quarantine is done and everyone goes out and celebrates, I'll be probably still at home," Perry explained adding with a laugh.
"The crazy thing is everyone's drinking during quarantine, and I'm, like, not. Like, help me!"
Check out the video below to hear more.
