Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk and More Models Auction Their Clothes for 'British Vogue' to Benefit NAACP
Twenty-three of the world's biggest models are auctioning designer pieces from their closets for two great causes.
Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk, Kendall Jenner, Joan Smalls and Ashley Graham are among fashion's brightest stars who have teamed up with British Vogue for a special project called the Way We Wore Auction, to raise money for the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and NHS Charities Together (United Kingdom's National Health Service).
The clothes and accessories worn in selfie photos that the models took while quarantining from home, featured in the July 2020 issue of British Vogue, are available for bidding on the Hardly Ever Worn It website. The auction ends on June 12 at 2 p.m. BST. Prints of the photos are also available for purchase for £50.
Hadid's boyfriend, Zayn Malik, joins in on her selfie as his back shows his tattoos and a Dior saddle bag that's up for auction. Hadid, who is pregnant with the couple's first child, wears a Fenty denim jacket and corset dress.
In the July 2020 issue, some of #BritishVogue’s favourite models took part in a special project to raise money for @NHSCharitiesTogether and @NAACP. Dressed up in treasured pieces from their own wardrobes, they shared lockdown selfies, donating their featured items to British Vogue and @HardlyEverWornIt’s exclusive online auction. From #GigiHadid’s @Dior saddle bag to #LilyAldridge's cherished @Prada LBD and #JoanSmalls’ @GivenchyOfficial carry-all, you have the chance to bid on these prized style items for the first ever #TheWayWeWoreAuction. The event will begin on Vogue.hardlyeverwornit.com at 2pm BST on 9 June and end at 2pm BST on 12 June. See the supermodel selfies and items in full in the new issue, on newsstands and available for digital download now. Click the link in bio for more on the auction. Creative direction by @Kloss_Films, styling by @DenaGia.
#TheWayWeWoreAuction is now open for bidding for 72 hours only. From #KateMoss’ @AlexanderMcQueen leather jacket to #AdutAkech’s @ChanelOfficial bag and #ShalomHarlow’s @Versace robe, see all of the supermodel donations at Vogue.hardlyeverwornit.com now. #BritishVogue and @HardlyEverWornIt’s charity auction ends on 12 June at 2pm BST and all proceeds will go to @NAACP and @NHSCharitiesTogether. Click the link in bio to start bidding now.
All proceeds made from the auction will benefit the two organizations, amid the global coronavirus pandemic and the worldwide protests against racial injustice following the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other black people killed by police.
