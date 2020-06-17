Cardi B Screams in Pain While Getting Multiple Body Piercings

Cardi B is taking time in quarantine to work on her body art. After showing off her new back tattoo and redone peacock tattoo, the 27-year-old "I Like It" rapper took to Instagram on Tuesday to share several videos of herself getting multiple body piercings.

In the clips, Cardi appears to be at home with her husband, Offset, who faithfully holds her hand as she screams in pain while a man gives her several piercings in the middle of her chest.

In addition to one piercing Cardi already had on her chest, she got two more going in a straight line down her middle. She also got one done underneath her bottom lip.

"This b**ch hurt 😩I forgot how it felt," she captioned one clip.

Offset stood by his wife's side throughout the process, helping to brace her for the painful procedure.

The blue-haired star later showed off the "final result" which featured one jeweled $ symbol and one sparkly sun.

