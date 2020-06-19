How Pregnant Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Are Spending Their Time Ahead of Baby's Birth

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are getting ready to be a family of three.

The 24-year-old actress is currently pregnant with the couple's first child together, and a source tells ET the two are enjoying this special time in their lives.

"Joe and Sophie are excited to be new parents and have been enjoying the process of getting ready for their baby," the source says. "Sophie and Joe have been trying to also stay active going on walks and hiking."

The couple was spotted in Los Angeles earlier this week, and there was no hiding Turner's baby bump.

"The whole Jonas family is looking forward to showering the new addition with love," the source says. "Sophie is due soon and can't wait to be a mom."

Although Turner and 30-year-old Jonas have remained private about expecting their first child together, in May, he did talk about spending time with his wife while under quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"We're having a good time. We got married last year, so we're new to this, so we're still enjoying that time," he said during an appearance on SiriusXM Hits 1's Celebrity Session hosted by The Morning Mash Up. "Also, we were on tour for what feels like more than a year, so being home is kinda nice."

"We appreciate and we know that time for ourselves is important," he continued. "So, I'll do my thing, she does her thing, even though we're all under one roof. I think that's been helpful for us."

Meanwhile, Turner also said she was loving being under quarantine with her husband during her appearance on Conan in April.

"Everything seems to be working out in my favor here because Joe's a real social butterfly, so I struggle to lock him down and have him just spend time with me... It's like prison for him, but it's great for me," she said.

"He's DJing at home," she continued. "But it's fun! I pour him his drinks. I pour him his alcohol. I give him tequila shots. He'll text me and be like, 'What time is it?' I'll reply from the kitchen, 'Shot time,' and bring him a shot of tequila."

