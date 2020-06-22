2020 ESPYS: The Complete Winners List

Some of the biggest stars in the world of sports came together -- virtually -- for this year's remote ESPY Awards. Hosted by Russell Wilson, Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe, ESPN's annual celebration of sports honored some of the most deserving athletes, while also addressing the most pressing social issues of the day.

Amid powerful segments dedicated to the Black Lives Matter movement and a heartfelt memorial tribute to Kobe Bryant, this year's show tugged at the heartstrings with honors going out to some truly deserving recipients.

The show this year was quite a bit different than any in the past -- and the awards presented were focused largely on humanitarian triumphs and accomplishments. From athletes doing their part to help fight coronavirus to those who are speaking up about the importance of mental health, the 2020 ESPY Awards might be the most powerful and emotional in the show's history.

WINNERS and HONOREES:

Arthur Ashe Courage Award

Kevin Love (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award:

Nelson Cruz (MLB Minnesota Twins)



Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year:

Los Angeles Dodgers (MLB)



Corporate Community Impact Award

Burton Snowboards



Sports Philanthropist of the Year Award

Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation



League Humanitarian of the Year Award

National Football League



Jimmy V Award for Perseverance:

Taquarius Wair



Pat Tillman Award for Service:

Kim Clavel



Billie Jean King Youth Leadership Award

Joel Apudo, Batouly Camara, Ally Friedman, Javonn Islar, Elijah Murphy, Chelsea Quito and Niah Woods



Stuart Scott ENSPIRE Award

WNBA and WNBA Players Association

