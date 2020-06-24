Lin-Manuel Miranda Reveals the Lyrics He Had to Cut From 'Hamilton' for Disney Plus

As Hamilton fans gear up to see the "$10 founding father without a father" come to Disney+, the show's creator and star, Lin-Manuel Miranda, is revealing a few small changes to the Broadway show that have been made in order to make it suitable for Disney+ audiences.

When one fan on Twitter asked if anything had been changed to give the musical a PG-13 rating, Miranda revealed that some of the curse words had been omitted from the show.

"LANGUAGE! 1. On July 3, you're getting the whole show, every note and scene, and a 1-minute countdown clock during intermission (bathroom!) 2. But MPAA has a hard rule about language: more than 1 utterance of 'F**k' is an automatic R rating. We have 3 'F**ks' in our show. So... I literally gave two f**ks so the kids could see it," he tweeted.

The Tony and GRAMMY Award-winning star went on to share with fans the exact "f**ks" that have been muted in the show in order to give it the PG-13 rating.

"1. In Yorktown, there's a mute over 'I get the f**k back up again' 2. 'Southern *record scratch*kin' Democratic Republicans,'" he wrote.

He also offered a solution to fans who might be disappointed by this change, adding, "You can sing whatEVER you like at home (even sync up the album)! Love you. Enjoy."

As for the F-word he kept in the show, when one fan asked about the line, "That was my wife you decided to fUUUUU," Miranda confirmed that it was the one "f**k" he was allowed to give.

He also noted that sounds from the audience will be included in the show, with one notable exception.

"The good ones like laughs and claps and gasps, not the ringtones," he quipped.

Miranda appeared on Tuesday's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where he talked about the upcoming July 3 release of the Hamilton taping.

"More people will see it on Friday and Saturday than have seen it in all of its incarnations so far," Miranda said, adding, "I can't wrap my head around that."

The singer-songwriter is also proud of how the show has had a rebirth during the calls for an end to police brutality and racial injustice across America.

"I'm incredibly proud when I see 'This is not a moment, it's a movement,' or 'History has its eyes on you,' at a Black Lives Matter protest," he said. "But what's weird about the show is because it brushes up against the origins in our country, it just hits different, depending on where we are as a country."

Hamilton hits Disney+ on July 3. Watch the trailer below.

