Cardi B Claps Back After #CardiBIsOverParty Starts Trending on Twitter

Cardi B isn't fighting back against those trying to cancel her.

After noticing that #CardiBIsOverParty was trending on Twitter on Thursday morning, the 27-year-old rapper posted a video in response to the rumors that led to the hashtag.

"I woke up and I'm seeing that they're trying to make ‘Cardi B Is Cancelled Party.' I'm like what the f**k. I'm not doing anything," she told her followers. "So now I see these people I guess are editing or they're claiming I have a fake Instagram. I don't know, these people must think that I'm a 15-year-old girl."

Cardi also addressed allegations that she's feuding with Ariana Grande, and noted that this is not the case because, according to her, the Instagram account that started this rumor is fake.