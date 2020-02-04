Lizzo coming to Houston Rodeo; 2 performances still to be announced today

HOUSTON – Houston Rodeo officials released most of this years’ star-studded line up in January but kept people guessing by withholding the Friday night performances.

The remaining performances will be announced incrementally on Tuesday at three different Houston-area high schools.

Houston rapper Bun B made the first announcement around 7:30 a.m. at Alief ISD’s Elsik High School.

Rodeo officials announced that Houston’s own Lizzo will be performing for the first time at the Houston Rodeo on March 13, which is Black Heritage Day.

The next announcement will be at 10:30 a.m., and the last announcement will be around 1:30 p.m.

Watch the big reveal:

The rodeo has been tight-lipped about who will be making an appearance, but people on social media have been making their best guesses.

Some have said Post Malon, Travis Scott and Gwen Stefani, but the majority of people think the remaining performers will be Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion, Selena Gomez or Marshmello.

The Rodeo has confirmed is that the March 6 performer will be Hip/Hop and R&B, the March 13 performer will be Lizzo and the March 20 performer will be EDM.

Tickets for the three performances will go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m.

This story originally appeared on click2houston.com.