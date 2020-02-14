40ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

40ºF

Sponsored

’Texas Eats’ At the Rodeo Sweepstakes

Win a family four-pack to see KC and the Sunshine Band!

Tags: Texas Eats, Contests
'Texas Eats' At the Rodeo Special
'Texas Eats' At the Rodeo Special

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Watch ‘Texas Eats’ At the Rodeo special Saturday, Feb. 15 at 10 a.m. for the secret word mentioned in the show for your chance to win four lower-level tickets to see KC and the Sunshine Band!

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: