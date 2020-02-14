Watch: KSAT’s David Sears becomes a prop in BMX trick at SA Rodeo

At the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo, things can get pretty extreme.

Just ask KSAT’s David Sears, who took his turn on a bike from the set of Robert Castillo’s BMX Freestyle Team Friday morning. While he didn’t catch the best air, a performer had a little fun and used him as a prop for a trick.

View the clip from GMSA @ 9 above.

