Here’s what’s happening Friday at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo

SAN ANTONIO – Happy Valentine’s Day!

The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo continues Friday. There’s lots to see and do. Here are some of the events taking place.

EVENTS

Junior Breeding Heifer - Cattle Barn - 8 a.m.

Agrobotics Challenge - Auction Barn - 9 a.m.

Select Horse Sale Demonstration - Horse Show Arena - 2 p.m.

Ranch Gelding Stakes Competition - Horse Show Arena - 9 a.m.

Longhorns 101 - 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Zoomagination - 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m.

Amazing Archery - 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Bustin in the Barn - 5 and 6 p.m./7 p.m.

Wild Things Zoofari - 2 p.m., 4 p.m. 6 p.m.

Swifty Swine Pig Races - 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 8:30 p.m.

Dan-Dan the Farmer Man - 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

Robert Castillo’s BMX Freestyle Team - 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m.

Rodeo After Dark – Keep the Party Going Until Midnight

