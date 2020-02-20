Bald Eagle Cam - Live from from Big Bear Valley

Watch the nest of an American bald eagle in the San Bernardino National Forest in the livestream below, courtesy of the Friends of Big Bear Valley.

More information about the livestream is below from their website:

We planned, raised funds, obtained permits and installed a Bald Eagle Nest camera on the first ever active bald eagle nest in Big Bear Valley. The camera and sound system is solar powered and runs live stream—available to watch 24/7.

This nest is in the San Bernardino National Forest land. It has been in active use since the fall of 2013. The surrounding area is closed to the public during nesting season to protect the eagles—bald eagles have been known to abandon nests when disturbed by humans.

Historically, bald eagles only wintered in Big Bear Valley to find sources of food (waterfowl and fish) not available in the frozen lakes further north. Recently, however, a pair took up year-round residence. In 2012 the “first in recorded history” bald eagle chick was hatched in Big Bear Valley. She was successfully raised to fledge.

