Larry King mourns the loss of two of his children who died weeks apart, ET reports

Television host and interviewer Larry King is mourning the loss of two of his children, all in a span of just three weeks, according to a report from Entertainment Tonight.

His son Andy King, 65, died last week and his daughter, Chaia, 51, passed away from lung cancer this week, according to ET’s report.

Larry was very close to his children and ET said this is “an extremely difficult time for the King family.”

King is also still on the mend with his own health, as he is still recovering from a stroke he had last year, ET reports.

The television host ended his 25-year run on “Larry King Live” almost a decade ago. However, he is still making an appearance on television with his Hulu shows “Larry King Now” and ““Politicking With Larry King.”

