Round 4 of our best Super Bowl halftime bracket starts today

Jack Roskopp, Digital Content Editor, Graham Media Group

Lady Gaga performs during the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)
Can you believe we’ve made it to Round 4?

There were some surprises in this last round of voting -- mostly that Lady Gaga ousted the original Queen of Pop, Madonna, to make it to the semi-finals.

While that rivalry was certainly huge, the other big one was Prince vs. Michael Jackson. Just as we suspected, Prince came out on top (but not by a lot).

Aerosmith beat Katy Perry, and Bruno Mars beat Jennifer Lopez and Shakira’s electrifying 2020 performance.

Now in the semi-finals, we have Prince vs. Aerosmith and Bruno Mars vs. Lady Gaga. Who do you think will make it to the final round? Make sure you vote below!

