HBO Max documentary to focus on U.S. Women’s soccer team, equal pay lawsuits

Megan Rapinoe of the USA celebrates after scoring her team's second goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Quarter Final match between France and USA at Parc des Princes on June 28, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

In case you were living under a rock during the summer of 2019, the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team took the world by storm when the squad won the Women’s World Cup for the second consecutive time, and fourth time overall.

The win cemented the team as one of the greatest sports teams of all time, and it gave an even bigger platform to the stars of the team, including Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan and Carli Lloyd.

The win also highlighted an important issue that the players of the USWNT have been fighting for for years: Equal pay.

The national team has been in a legal battle with U.S. Soccer for a couple years now, fighting for equal compensation. The women claim that the men’s national team makes more money than they do. The fight has been a rallying cry for the women’s national team. Fans even chanted “equal pay” during the final match of the 2019 World Cup.

Since this is such an unprecedented case, it obviously warranted for a documentary from HBO Max.

The doc is called “LFG” (use your imagination to figure out what it stands for), and will follow the team’s incredible run at the 2019 World Cup, as well as the ins and outs of its ongoing lawsuit.

You can expect interviews from Rapinoe, as well as her teammates Becky Sauerbrunn, Jessica McDonald and Kelley O’Hara.

There is no date on the release, but as soon as it’s available, we’ll let you know.