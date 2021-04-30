Return to acting proved cathartic for grieving Lauren London

This image released by Amazon shows Michael B. Jordan, left, with Lauren London in Tom Clancys Without Remorse," streaming Friday on Amazon. (Nadja Klier/Amazon via AP)

NEW YORK – A gentle check-in from longtime friend Michael B. Jordan helped pave the way for Lauren London’s return to work after the death of her fiance Nipsey Hussle two years ago.

“Well, Mike reached out to me personally and I was like, ’I don’t know, Mike. I don’t know if it’s time for me to get back,” she recalled in a recent interview. “I wasn’t sure if I felt ready.”

London plays Jordan’s wife in “Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse,” and the couple’s relationship in the script drew her in. Her character’s death is the catalyst for the rest of the film, with Jordan’s character seeking revenge against Russian ex-military forces who killed her, their unborn child and members of his Navy SEALS team.

“The character ... was real and it was genuine: their love, her passing ... but still guiding him and being with him rang true for me.”

Filming the same year as Hussle’s death, London called the process cathartic.

“(It was) one of many things that helped in my healing,” she said. “I got to cry a lot. I was away from my children for 11 days, so I try to hold on really strong in front of them, and so the 11 days away allowed me to really be alone and grieve.

“I think when something really tragic happens to you, you’re not sure your placement in the world afterwards and doing this film and being able to work again made me feel like I had something to give again,” London said.

London, who starred in films like “ATL” and the popular TV series “The Game,” was engaged to Hussle and they had a son together before the rapper was gunned down in Los Angeles in March 2019. She poignantly eulogized him, calling him “majestic” and “brilliant” at a public memorial held at Staples Center.