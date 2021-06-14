Are you the next American Idol? Texans can reserve their spot now for in-person virtual auditions.

TEXAS – If you believe you have what it takes to be the next singing superstar, you’re in luck! Registration for online auditions for American Idol is now open!

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, American Idol will continue to host auditions virtually this year.

Texas Auditions will happen on Aug. 11 and in order to register, participants will need to sign up on the American Idol website.

Contestants must be 15-years-old or older to audition for the show. You will also need to sign up for a ZOOM account and download the ZOOM software in order to open the audition link.

While you may have registered for the event, this does not guarantee you an opportunity to audition, according to the website.

Those who can’t attend the audition date can send in an audition video to the Idol website or attend the nationwide open call on Aug. 27.

Below is some audition tip advice from 2020′s American Idol winner, Just Sam.

