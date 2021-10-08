Austin City Limits releases limited amount of tickets ahead of Weekend 2

If you’re wishing to go to Weekend 2 of the Austin City Limits music festival, then you’re in luck.

ACL released a limited amount of tickets this week for general admission, VIP and platinum packages.

But act fast — the tickets are going fast. As of Friday morning, three-day general admission and VIP tickets are still up for grabs.

Weekend 2 kicks off on Friday with the “King of Country” himself, George Strait, plus Miley Cyrus, Megan Thee Stallion, Black Pumas, Erykah Badu and more.

Saturday’s main act is Billie Eilish, and on Sunday, Duran Duran and Tyler, The Creator take the stage.

Read also: