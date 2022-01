Bad Bunny poses in the press room with the awards for favorite latin album for "El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo" and favorite male latin artist at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

SAN ANTONIO – Bad Bunny is returning to San Antonio, this time at the Alamodome.

The Latin pop star on Monday announced his 29-date “World’s Hottest Tour,” which starts Aug. 5 in Orlando and ends Dec. 9 in Mexico City.

Between those dates, the “Yonaguni” singer is slated to visit San Antonio on Sept. 7. The tour will also take him, plus special guest Alesso, to Houston and Dallas.

Tickets for the Texas concerts go on sale at noon on Friday, Jan. 28.