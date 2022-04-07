How well do you know Epcot’s World Showcase?

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s not every day you can stroll though 11 countries in a day.

But when you visit Epcot’s World Showcase at Walt Disney World in Florida, you can do exactly that.

Some may say this is one of the more relaxing and scenic areas around Walt Disney World.

We wouldn’t disagree.

Name a better morning routine than sipping a Joffrey's coffee on the banks of World Showcase Lagoon.

As far as attractions go in World Showcase, you're not going to find thrill rides, per se, but there are several boat rides and shows that will grab your attention during your 1.2 mile-walk around the lagoon.

But this story is not for those who are planning their first trip to the experimental city.

No. This story is for those who think they know everything there is to know about World Showcase.

Put that knowledge to the test below. We went to Epcot and took photos in each country.

Your job? To correctly guess which country the picture was taken in. Get all 20 correct and you have our permission to brag to your friends.

How did you do? Take a screenshot and share it in the comments. Be sure to tag and challenge your friends to see how well they score.

This story was first published in 2019. It has since been updated.