Jack White concert turns into Jack White’s wedding during hometown Detroit show

Jack White performs from a balcony on Marshall Street to crowds of people following his in store performance and opening of Third Man Records Store on September 25, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Jo Hale/Getty Images)

It’s pretty safe to say that Jack White had the best day ever on Friday.

As if releasing a new album and playing the National Anthem at Opening Day for the Detroit Tigers wasn’t enough, White kicked off his Supply Chain Issues tour with a hometown show in Detroit, and capped the evening off by proposing to girlfriend, Olivia Jean, on stage, and then marrying her in front of a sold out crowd at the Masonic Temple moments later.

White brought Jean onstage to help him perform White Stripes favorite “Hotel Yorba,” and just as the song was about to end, White popped the question to a completely shocked Jean, and audience. She of course said “yes,” and White got to sing a line in the song that was absolutely fitting: “Let’s get married in a big cathedral by a priest.”

Not only is Jean his girlfriend, but she is also opening for his Michigan shows on tour. Jean, a Detroit native, is an artist on White’s record label, Third Man Records.

Ad

The crowd at the Masonic Temple immediately erupted in mass cheers and applause for the happy couple, and White carried her off the stage just before the encore.

You could feel the excitement in the air inside the Masonic Temple, so imagine the crowd’s response when more than just the band came back onstage to perform the encore.

Once fans saw White’s mother come out on stage, it didn’t take long for the room to figure out that we were about to witness White and Jean tie the knot, right here right now.

The officiant who married the happy couple quoted the intro to Prince’s “Let’s Go Crazy” (”Dearly beloved, we are gathered here today to get through this thing called life”), and White and Jean officially said “I do” in front of a hometown Detroit crowd that was absolutely losing its mind.

After the surprise marriage (and a blessing from Jean’s father), White kicked right into “Steady As She Goes,” which funny enough, starts with the lyrics “Find yourself a girl and settle down,” which is quite literally what White did Friday night.

Ad

It was an incredible show topped off with an incredible moment that White, Jean and fans will soon to never forget. I mean, how cool is it that I can say that I was at Jack White’s wedding? Totally unreal!

Just don’t expect to see any videos of the proposal or marriage floating around on social media. White is known for using the company Yondr to keep his concerts cell phone free. It ended up being kind of cool, since everyone in that theater was fully present for what was happening.

If you haven’t already, check out White’s new album, his first of two this year, called “Fear of The Dawn.”