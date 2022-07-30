86º

The Harlequin brings live theater to JBSA-Fort Sam Houston

Community theater is open to the public & members of military

San Antonio – Did you know that on Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston is a community theater that is open to the public?

The Harlequin Theatre has been operating since 1975 and is in fact one of only three theaters housed by the U.S. military in the world.

Shawn Kjos, the operations manager for the theater calls it the “hidden gem of San Antonio.”

The Harlequin is the second oldest theater in the city and is located in the historic Fort Sam Houston Theatre, the second oldest theater in America and the sister theater to downtown’s Majestic theater.

The historic Fort Sam Houston Theatre (KSAT 2022)

All of the productions are open to the San Antonio community and members of the military. If you are not a military member, call the box office a week ahead to make arrangements.

The Harlequin is currently performing an original production ”Shake, Rattle and Roll” every Friday and Saturday night until Aug. 20.

The cast of "Shake, Rattle & Roll" (KSAT 2022)

For ticket prices and for more information about the show, click here.

