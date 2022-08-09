Universal Orlando CityWalk adds weekend curfew for guests under 18

Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida now requires guests under 18 to have a chaperone for their CityWalk property.

Orlando – Planning a trip to Universal Studios before the start of the school year? Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, now requires guests under 18 to have a chaperone for their CityWalk property.

First reported by KSAT’s sister station News 6 WKMG, the park explains “We’ve made some adjustments to our weekend operations at Universal CityWalk and guests under the age of 18 are required to depart at 9 p.m. unless they are accompanied by a parent/guardian, are staying at a Universal hotel or planning to see a movie at Universal Cinemark,” the park said in a statement.

Construction on Universal Orlando's new store at CityWalk. March 24, 2021 (WKMG)

News 6 WKMG reported that the curfew was decided only weeks after Orlando Police responded to a fight broke out between children at the park.

Ad

Universal tells News 6 WKMG that the policy recently started a few weeks back and is subject to change.