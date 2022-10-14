Lizzo made playing the flute cool and we want to hear from flautists out there

Lizzo performs live from Miami Beach at the Platinum Studio for American Express UNSTAGED Final 2021 Performance at Miami Beach EDITION on December 04, 2021 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for American Express)

Lizzo is many things: an artist, singer, dancer, songwriter, TV show host, businesswoman, and somehow on top of all of that, a pretty great flautist.

In case you didn’t know, Lizzo can play the flute, and she can play it pretty well.

She’s a trained flautist, and is known to whip out her iconic flute during live performances, named Sasha Flute.

While playing the flute has always been a revered art form, it seems like Lizzo has made it cool by playing her flute while on tour. She even features it in many of her music videos.

So that got us thinking, are there are flautists out there that feel special now that Lizzo has put the flute back on the map? Did you play the flute in high school band but now feel cool and proud that you did? We want to hear from you!

