Sunday night NFL tilt leads in week's television ratings

Full Screen 1 / 2 Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Philadelphia Eagles' Miles Sanders runs with the ball past Dallas Cowboys' Jourdan Lewis during the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

NEW YORK – Here are the 20 most popular shows on prime-time television for the week of Oct. 10-16, their networks and viewerships: 1. NFL Football: Dallas at Philadelphia, NBC, 20.79 million. 2. “NFL Pregame” (Sunday), NBC, 15.81 million. 3. NFL Football: Las Vegas at Kansas City, ESPN, 15.79 million. 4. “Football Night in America, Part 3,” NBC, 11.34 million. 5. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 10.72 million. 6. “FBI,” CBS, 7.41 million. 7. “The Equalizer,” CBS, 7.32 million. 8. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 7.25 million. 9. “Chicago Fire,” NBC, 7.16 million. 10. “NFL Pregame” (Monday), ESPN, 7.02 million. 11. “NCIS,” CBS, 6.6 million. 12. “Chicago Med,” NBC, 6.58 million. 13. “Ghosts,” CBS, 6.54 million. 14. “The Voice” (Monday), NBC, 6.48 million. 15. “The Voice” (Tuesday), NBC, 6.33 million. 16. “FBI: International,” CBS, 6.15 million. 17. “Blue Bloods,” CBS, 6.06 million. 18. “Fire Country,” CBS, 5.8 million. 19. “Chicago PD,” NBC, 5.65 million. 20. “NFL Postgame” (Monday), ESPN, 5.52 million.

