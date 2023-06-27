Barbie’s Malibu dream house will be available to rent for free on Airbnb

A few lucky people will be able to vacation in Barbie world as the all-pink Barbie Malibu DreamHouse returns to Airbnb.

In celebration of the “Barbie” movie heading to theaters on July 21, the toy-inspired mansion in Malibu, California, will be available for free over two nights to the selected winners.

Anyone can request to book Ken’s bedroom starting at 10 p.m. PST on July 17. Winners will receive two one-night stays for up to two guests each on July 21 and July 22.

Because “it’s Ken’s turn to take hosting for a spin,” Airbnb says, the winners will have access to Ken’s closet, his outdoor disco dance floor, and the infinity pool.

Winners will also take home a set of yellow-and-pink Impala skates and surfboards, according to Airbnb.

Airbnb said the mansion is oceanfront, offering panoramic views “for Ken’s picture-plastic paradise.”

“Barbie is everything, and he’s always been ‘Just Ken’ – until now,” a news release from Airbnb states. “Ken has revamped part of Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse with everything he loves (rollerblading, anyone?). And though guests can clearly see his, ahem, Kenergy, Barbie’s signature pink remains ever-present throughout the life-size, toy-inspired home, as she’s done her own redecorating since the last time the Malibu DreamHouse was available for guests.”

To request to book Ken’s room or to learn more, click here. While the stay will be free, people will have to pay for their own travel to and from Malibu.

Airbnb is also making a one-time donation to Save The Children in honor of the “Barbie” movie, which stars Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrara, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell.

