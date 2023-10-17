Dolly Parton will perform during Dallas Cowboys’ Thanksgiving halftime show

FILE - Dolly Parton poses at the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy Ceremony in New York on Oct. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki, File)

DALLAS – A different type of Hall of Famer will take the field for the Dallas Cowboys-Washington Commanders game on Thanksgiving Day — Dolly Parton.

The Cowboys announced that Parton will perform at The Red Kettle Kickoff halftime show on Thursday, Nov. 23. Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas.

“I’ll see y’all this Thanksgiving,” the “9 to 5″ singer says in a video posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Get ready to watch @DollyParton rock the #RedKettleKickoff halftime show this Thanksgiving 🎸



Tune in to @CBSSports November 23rd at 3:30 PM CST for a performance you won’t want to miss! pic.twitter.com/M0hwBe5NeF — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) October 16, 2023

Parton is also seen ringing a bell used in the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign.

The Red Kettle Kickoff is the start of the national campaign to raise money for The Salvation Army, which serves millions of people by providing Christmas gifts, food, shelter, and rent and utility assistance.

“Wow! What an honor to get to kick off The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign with the halftime show during the Dallas Cowboys game this Thanksgiving,” Parton said in a news release. “Those Red Kettles have long been a symbol of hope for our friends and neighbors who are facing hard times. My goal is to encourage everyone who can to donate and support their neighbors in need. Every small act of generosity helps, and together, we can all love our neighbors this holiday season and beyond.”

The campaign began in 1891.

People can donate money and gifts, or volunteer for the campaign, plus there are other ways people can help. For more information, click here.

Read also: