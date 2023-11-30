‘Only Murders in the Building’ to air on KSAT in January

This image released by Hulu shows Steve Martin, from left, Martin Short and Selena Gomez in a scene from "Only Murders In The Building." (Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu via AP)

ABC and KSAT 12 will kick off the new year with the exclusive broadcast premiere of the Emmy Award-nominated Hulu Original comedy “Only Murders in the Building.”

Season one of the critically acclaimed hit series starring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez will air Tuesdays in January, with the first three episodes debuting on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

“Only Murders in the Building” follows three strangers (Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth. As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building, which stretch back years. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living amongst them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it’s too late.

Recently renewed for a fourth season, “Only Murders in the Building” is the most-viewed Hulu Original comedy series ever.

The airdate schedule for the 10-episode season is as follows: