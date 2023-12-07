South Texas Pride: Brownsville native cast on season 16 of RuPaul’s Drag Race

Geneva Karr is a 30-year-old drag queen who hails from the border town of Brownsville and was cast in season 16 of Drag Race alongside 13 other performers.

SOUTH TEXAS – Another South Texas native is making their way to our screens on RuPaul’s Drag Race — this time from the Rio Grande Valley.

In a “Meet the Queens” interview, Geneva told audiences that she is originally from Tamaulipas, the Mexican state that borders Texas in the south. She is the first Mexican-born queen on the U.S. Drag Race franchise, according to an MTV news release.

“Geneva witnessed her parents’ struggles as they worked tirelessly to get her family safely to the United States in search of a better life,” the news release said.

The performer said she plans to be “the first Mexican born queen to win the crown!”

Geneva joins Jorgeous — originally from west San Antonio — as the second queen from South Texas to compete in a U.S. drag race season in the past three seasons.

Participants of the series will be thrust into a two-part premiere talent show as a Maxi Challenge, with both themed as MTV’s Spring Break and “Queens Choice Awards,” respectively.

The premiere episodes will also include a new twist where the queens will be tasked to “Rate-A-Queen” and rank each other’s performances to determine the top and bottom placements of the week, according to the news release.

Following the premiere, the queens will participate in Maxi Challenges every week to compete for a grand prize of $200,000 and the title of “America’s Drag Superstar.”

The new season of RuPaul’s Drag Race airs on Jan. 5 on MTV, and fans will be delighted to know that MTV is bringing back 90-minute episodes.

