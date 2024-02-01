Vote for your favorite romantic comedy in our head-to-head bracket

This image released by the Library of Congress shows Meg Ryan, left, and Billy Crystal in a scene from "When Harry Met Sally." (MGM/Library of Congress via AP)

They’re all kinda sort of the same, but there is a special place in our hearts for romantic comedies.

They are comfort movies. The kind of movie you can half pay attention to because you’ve seen it so many times. It’s always light, funny and will make you (sort of) believe in true love.

So since Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, we thought it would be fun to see what is the best romantic comedy of all time. We came up of a list of 32 movies, and you’ll be able to go through and vote for your favorite rom-com in a head-to-head battle.

There will be five rounds of voting, with some classic movies going up against each other. Just in round one we have “Miss Congeniality” vs. “27 Dresses.” It’s going to be so hard to pick!

Right before Valentine’s Day we will have a crowned winner of the best romantic comedy of all time.

All you have to do it vote in round one below! If you scroll down you can see the entire bracket and what movies are up against each other. Plus, make sure you come back to this page over the next couple of weeks to vote in rounds two, three, four and five!