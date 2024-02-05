56º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Entertainment

Vote in round two of our best romantic comedy movie bracket

It’s the battle of the rom-coms!

Jack Roskopp, Digital Content Editor, Graham Media Group

Tags: Valentines Day, Romantic Comedy, Rom Com, Movies, Bracket, SA Live
Julia Roberts has a drink with Richard Gere in a scene from the film 'Pretty Woman', 1990. (Photo by Buena Vista/Getty Images) (Hulton Archive, 2012 Getty Images)

The voting for round one is over, and it’s time to see the results!

We asked you to vote in the battle of the best romantic comedy movies, and we saw some pretty classic movies not make it past round one.

Some movies, like “When Harry Met Sally” and “My Big Fat Greek Wedding” sailed through with no problems, while we saw movies like “It’s Complicated” or “Crazy Rich Asians” not even stand a chance.

We also had some really tight battles! The classic “The Princess Bride” beat out “The Wedding Singer” by just one vote! We almost had ourselves a tie.

Now it’s time to vote in round two! Right before Valentine’s Day we will have a crowned winner of the best romantic comedy of all time.

Round two voting is open now, so make sure you vote, and come back later this week to vote in round three!

Graham Media Group 2024

About the Author:

Jack is a Digital Content Editor with a degree in creative writing and French from Western Michigan University. He specializes in writing about movies, food and the latest TV shows.

email