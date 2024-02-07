It’s ‘The Princess Bride’ vs. ‘You’ve Got Mail’: Vote in round 3 of our best rom-com bracket

Can you believe we’re already at round three of our best romantic comedy bracket?

If you thought round two had some tough choices, then you don’t even know what is about to hit you for round three.

For instance, it’s a battle between the no. 2 seed “You’ve Got Mail” vs. the no. 9 seed “The Princess Bride.” They’re both such great movies, and it’s going to be so difficult to pick one over the other!

We also so the fall of some pretty classic movies. My personal favorites like “My Big Fat Greek Wedding” and “Moonstruck” didn’t make it past round two, but that’s just the way the cookie crumbles sometimes.

Regardless, round three voting is now open! Get your votes in, and make sure you check back here before Valentine’s Day to see who the big winner is. I’ve already got some predictions on who will take home the big prize, but I’ll keep that to myself. Happy voting!