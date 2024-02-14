Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey bringing circus to San Antonio — with a new twist

The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus will be at San Antonio's Alamodome from July 12-14, 2024.

SAN ANTONIO – Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey are bringing “The Greatest Show On Earth” to San Antonio this summer.

The circus will have six performances at the Alamodome from July 12-14. Presale tickets went on sale Tuesday with the code “FUN4ALL.” Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Feb. 20.

“The Greatest Show On Earth” no longer has animals but was instead reimagined as a fast-paced event with highwire stunts, comedic acts, dance performances and trapeze artists.

The event, owned by Feld Entertainment, includes 75 performers from 18 countries.

Kenneth Feld, chair and chief executive officer of Feld Entertainment, previously told The Associated Press that the circus is a complete rebrand, from redesigning merchandise to stopping its use of circus animals.

“We knew we were going to come back. We didn’t know exactly how,” Feld told the AP. “It took us a long time to really delve in and take a look at Ringling in different ways. It became a re-imagination, a rethinking of how we were going to do it.”

The new production design includes moveable staircases and two main stages. Audiences will have a 360-degree view with live camera feeds and virtual reality, and lighting and sound design that tracks the performer.

There will also be Wesley Williams, the “One Wheel Wonder,” who will attempt to set a new world record for riding the tallest unicycle.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

