See what movie won in our best romantic comedy of all time bracket!

It’s the battle of the rom-coms!

Jack Roskopp, Digital Content Editor, Graham Media Group

Julia Roberts has a drink with Richard Gere in a scene from the film 'Pretty Woman', 1990. (Photo by Buena Vista/Getty Images) (Hulton Archive, 2012 Getty Images)

Ladies and gentlemen, we have a winner.

After weeks of voting between 32 classic romantic comedies, we finally have a winner!

The final battle was between “Pretty Woman” and “The Proposal.” One is a classic romantic comedy that went on to inspire countless others, and the other is a slightly newer film, but is hilarious in its own right.

While the voting was pretty close, you all voted for “Pretty Woman” as the best romantic comedy of all time. You just can’t go wrong with Julia Roberts and Richard Gere, right?

Since it is Valentine’s Day, why not watch the classic romantic comedy? If you have Hulu, you can stream “Pretty Woman,” or you can rent it on any video on demand app, like Amazon Prime.

Thanks again for voting, and stay tuned for more brackets in the future!

About the Author:

Jack is a Digital Content Editor with a degree in creative writing and French from Western Michigan University. He specializes in writing about movies, food and the latest TV shows.

