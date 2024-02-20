77º
Entertainment

KSAT to showcase local musicians in new SA Vibes video series

Local music artists will perform in a monthly video posted across KSAT digital platforms

Valerie Gomez, Video Editor

Tags: SA Vibes, Music, San Antonio, Entertainment
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio is well-known for its culture, but the local music scene has always seemed a bit hidden.

Unless someone takes you to a local show — at venues like The Lonesome Rose, Hi-Tones, The Mix, Paper Tiger, 502 Bar — chances are you’ll never even know our music scene even exists.

That’s what made me decide to launch this passion project that we’re calling “SA Vibes.”

My name is Valerie and I’m a video editor at KSAT. I’ve been attending local shows for over a decade, and I want to put a spotlight on the great talent that San Antonio has to offer.

Each month we’ll be releasing a new “SA Vibes” video across all KSAT digital platforms and our YouTube channel showcasing a local musician performing live versions of their songs from the KSAT garden.

The first episode will launch in February 2024.

If you’re a San Antonio musician and would like to be a part of this project, please send information about your next show to vgomez@ksat.com.

About the Author:

Valerie Gomez is lead video editor and graphic artist for KSAT Explains. She began her career in 2014 and has been with KSAT since 2017. She helped create KSAT’s first digital-only newscast in 2018, and her work on KSAT Explains and various specials have earned her a Gracie Award from the Alliance for Women in Media and multiple Emmy nominations.

