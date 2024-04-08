Complete list of winners from the 2024 CMT Music Awards

Complete list of winners from the 2024 CMT Music Awards: Video of the year: Jelly Roll, “Need A Favor” Recommended Videos Female video of the year: Lainey Wilson, “Watermelon Moonshine” Male video of the year: Jelly Roll, “Need A Favor” Group/duo video of the year: Dan + Shay, “Save Me the Trouble” Collaborative video of the year: Carly Pearce featuring Chris Stapleton, “We Don’t Fight Anymore” Breakthrough female video of the year: Ashley Cooke, “Your Place” Breakthrough male video of year: Warren Zeiders, “Pretty Little Poison” CMT performance of the year: Jelly Roll, “Need a Favor” from 2023 CMT Music Awards June Carter Cash Humanitarian Award: Trisha Yearwood

