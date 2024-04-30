Terms for Mike Tyson’s fight with Jake Paul include heavier gloves, shorter rounds

FILE - Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson stands on the field before an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sept. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. When New York's Adult Survivors Act expired on Friday, Nov. 24, more than 3,700 legal claims had been filed, with many of the last few coming against big-name celebrities, such as Tyson, and a handful of politicians. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

AUSTIN, Texas – Mike Tyson's fight against Jake Paul in Texas this summer has been sanctioned as a competitive boxing match rather than an exhibition, and the rounds will be shorter and the gloves will be heavier.

The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation this week approved terms for the July 20 fight at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Recommended Videos

Netflix will provide live coverage of the bout between the 27-year-old Paul, a social media star-turned-boxer, and 57-year-old Tyson, who hasn’t fought since an exhibition against Roy Jones Jr. in November 2020.

A Department of licensing and Regulation spokesperson said in an email to The Associated Press on Tuesday that “this will be a professional bout with a referee and judges and the results will count as part of the fighters’ professional records. So — it’s an actual competitive fight.”

The fight is scheduled for eight two-minute rounds; most men's pro fights have three-minute rounds. The boxer's gloves will weigh 14 ounces instead of the standard pro weight of 10 ounces; heavier gloves reduce the power of punches.

In approving terms for fights, the department's combative sports staff considers, among other factors, each contestant’s age, medical tests, win-loss record and losses by knockout or technical knockout.

Paul built a significant fan following as a YouTube influencer before he embarked on a professional boxing career four years ago. He has won nine of 10 fights with six knockouts against mostly undistinguished opponents, including several mixed martial artists and a fellow YouTuber.

Tyson was the undisputed world heavyweight champion from 1987-90. He retired in 2005 after winning 50 fights, 44 by knockout.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports