The ‘Wicked’ trailer is here and it’s even more magical than anticipated

Ariana Grande, center, and Cynthia Erivo, right, cast members in the upcoming film "Wicked," introduce a trailer for the film during the Universal Pictures and Focus Features presentation at CinemaCon 2024, Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

My fellow Ozians, the moment we’ve been waiting for is finally here. The first theatrical trailer for part one of the “Wicked” movie was released Wednesday, and it is nothing short of magical.

Fans of the blockbuster musical have been patiently waiting for the full trailer to be released, and it’s somehow even better than I thought it could be. We got looks at almost all of the characters, clips from musical numbers and got to hear stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande sing snippets from the most “popular” songs from the show.

Recommended Videos

The movie looks like a feast for the eyes. From the costumes, set design, special effects and cinematography, this is truly bringing the magic of Broadway to the silver screen in the best way possible.

For those not familiar with the Broadway musical, “Wicked” tells the story of the two witches that became famous in “The Wizard of Oz.” We learn how The Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good became best friends, and what tore their friendship to pieces. It’s basically a prequel to “The Wizard of Oz,” and it’s been playing on Broadway for over 20 years.

In the film version, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande play the witches, alongside Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible and Johnathan Bailey as Fiyero. You can watch the trailer below.

For those who are obsessed with “Wicked” like me, let’s just discuss some of the main highlights from this trailer.

First of all, the biggest surprise was learning that Doctor Dillamond (who is voiced by Peter Dinklage) is an actual goat. In the musical, Dillamond is half goat/half human, but the movie is fully leaning into the talking animals being actual animals. An interesting choice!

The trailer also made it clear that part one would be covering the first act of the show, so we’re to assume that the movie will end with “Defying Gravity,” the big showstopper of the musical. The movie will chronicle Elphaba and Glinda’s budding friendship at Shiz University, and how Elphaba eventually becomes the Wicked Witch of the West that we all know.

The movie comes out on Thanksgiving of this year, which cannot come soon enough! Will you be seeing it in theaters? Are you as excited as I am? Let us know in the comments?