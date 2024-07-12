BLACKPINK to release ‘Born Pink’ tour in theaters

Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa of BLACKPINK perform at the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 15, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)

K-pop group BLACKPINK will celebrate its eighth anniversary with the release of the “BORN PINK” world tour in theaters.

The event, presented by Trafalgar Releasing and CJ 4DPLEX, will begin on July 31 and will be screened in more than 110 countries. This marks the largest global cinema release for a female group in history.

“We are delighted to collaborate once again with our longstanding partner, CJ 4DPlex, for the new BLACKPINK release,” said Marc Allenby, CEO of Trafalgar Releasing.

BLACKPINK, made up of JISOO, JENNIE, ROSÉ, and LISA, debuted in 2016 and quickly gained global fame with hits like “DDU-DU DDU-DU” and “Kill This Love.”

They have made history as the first K-pop girl group to perform at Coachella and achieved double million-seller status with their album “BORN PINK.” BLACKPINK continues to be a leading force in the global music scene and has a strong influence on fashion and beauty trends.

“Since their debut, we have witnessed BLACKPINK’s exponential rise to become one of the biggest names in music with a massive global appeal. Cinemas are the perfect venue to harness the power of their dedicated fanbase, and we look forward to welcoming BLINKs from around the world to enjoy this unmissable theatrical event starting July 31″ Allenby said.

The official trailer for “BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR ‘BORN PINK’ IN CINEMAS” is now available, offering fans a preview of the electrifying performances and behind-the-scenes moments.

The tour, which captured the hearts of 1.8 million fans globally, has become the highest-grossing tour by a female group.

The film includes the iconic “Hanok” set, special versions of hit songs, and footage from performances in various cities, such as Seoul’s Gocheok Dome.

Tickets are on sale now, and special formats like ScreenX, 4DX, and ULTRA 4DX will be available for fans seeking a unique viewing experience.