Benefit concert features ‘90s, ‘00s country stars this Saturday in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – The 12th annual Kickin For A Kure is on Saturday, and the event will bring in three ‘90s and ‘00s country music stars.

Jo Dee Messina, John Michael Montgomery and Sara Evans will perform at the San Antonio Freeman Coliseum Expo Hall.

Tickets for general admission and reserved seating are on sale now and range from $40 to $260 each. Tickets can also be purchased at the gate.

According to Kickin For A Kure’s website, the annual country music benefit is held every July to raise funds and awareness for the Leukemia Lymphoma Society of South-Central Texas.

It’s hosted by the D.M. Foundation.

The event will also include the world’s largest three-hole, double-elimination washer tournament.

Click here for more information.