The Black Crowes to perform at the Tobin Center in November

Chris and Rich Robinson of the Black Crowes at the Aragon Ballroom In Chicago, Ilinois, April 19 2024 (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – The legendary rock band The Black Crowes are coming to San Antonio.

The Robinson Brothers will be reigniting the raw, unfiltered rock & roll that’s defined their legacy with a performance at the Tobin Center at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 8.

Recommended Videos

Due to the cancellation of Aerosmith’s “Peace Out” tour, The Black Crowes have extended the “Happiness Bastards Tour (The Reprise)” with 14 new shows across North America through the end of the year.

The concert comes on the heels of the band’s 10th studio album, “Happiness Bastards”, being released.

Presale tickets are now available for Tobin Center Members.

Tickets for the general public go on sale at 10 a.m. on Aug. 20 and can be purchased online, via phone at 210-223-8624 or in-person at The Tobin Center Box Office at 100 Auditorium Circle. Box Office hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets start at $89.50 and VIP packages are available.